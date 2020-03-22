Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $197,291.83 and approximately $26,474.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002965 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 343.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

