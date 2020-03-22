Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Hits Market Cap of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.01116386 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00186866 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007883 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00094131 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

