Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.34%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $9,253,311,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

