Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of $15.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

