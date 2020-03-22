Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.85.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 1,158,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $846,783. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

