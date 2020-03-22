BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 1,512,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.