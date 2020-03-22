Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $420.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.12.

Shares of BA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,892. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.67. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

