Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.12.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,892. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.67. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

