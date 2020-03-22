Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Norddeutsche Landesbank to “Hold”

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.12.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 41,315,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,690,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.