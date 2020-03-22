BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.05, 192,357 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,818,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

