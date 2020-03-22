Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $192.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

