Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.19

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.19 and last traded at $90.38, with a volume of 58578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.