Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

