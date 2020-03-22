Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth about $17,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,142. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

