Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Cohu posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cohu stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 507,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

