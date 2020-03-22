Brokerages Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.25). Farmer Bros posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 107,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,743. The company has a market cap of $119.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

