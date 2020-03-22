Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.64. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Financial stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. First Financial has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.