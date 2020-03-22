Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the lowest is $441.90 million. SunPower reported sales of $411.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,269. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,577 shares of company stock valued at $535,321 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.