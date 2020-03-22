Brokerages Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report $176.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the lowest is $172.82 million. CBL & Associates Properties posted sales of $198.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $691.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.09 million to $715.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $658.47 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $704.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

NYSE:CBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 11,029,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.