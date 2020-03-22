Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report sales of $42.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $37.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $172.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $173.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.52 million, with estimates ranging from $176.70 million to $190.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 361,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

