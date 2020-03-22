Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $45,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 874,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 3,107,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.