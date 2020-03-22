Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 1,282,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.