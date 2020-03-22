Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 173,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $521.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

