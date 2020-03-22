Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 173,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.