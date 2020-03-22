BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 31,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.82. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 33,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,131.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

