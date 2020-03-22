Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.95.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,685. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
