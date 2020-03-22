Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,685. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

