Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 3,119,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,151. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

