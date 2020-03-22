Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CALM. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 1,099,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

