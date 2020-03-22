CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $5.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $7.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAMP. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CalAmp to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 433,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,057. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

