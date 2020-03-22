Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE CPB traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 3,896,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

