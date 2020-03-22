Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,816. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

