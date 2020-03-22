Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 529,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,355. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

