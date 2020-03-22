Canaccord Genuity Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $750.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.73.

TSLA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $427.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.78. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

