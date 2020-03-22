Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic (NYSE:CUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.05. 511,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,917. Cubic has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.