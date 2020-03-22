Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $111.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,971 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

