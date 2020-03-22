Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. 3,899,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

