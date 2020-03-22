Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. 7,649,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,164. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.