Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.89.
Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
