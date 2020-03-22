Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

