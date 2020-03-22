Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 11,255,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,101. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

