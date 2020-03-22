Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.
Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 11,255,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,101. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.