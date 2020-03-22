Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.01. Check Cap shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 94,900 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEK. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

