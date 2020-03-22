Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.80, approximately 2,125,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,009,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

