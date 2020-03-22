China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Trading Down 16.9%

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) shares traded down 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54, 486,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 382% from the average session volume of 100,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

