Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.08

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.08 and last traded at $75.03, with a volume of 1483176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

