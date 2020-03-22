Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.55.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas has a one year low of $160.39 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.