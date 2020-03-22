Citigroup Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 5,741,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

