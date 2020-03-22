Citigroup Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Buy”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 3,258,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,023. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 538,440 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $9,446,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

