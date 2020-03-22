City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $115.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.34), with a volume of 49483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.62).

The company has a market cap of $73.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 421.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that City of London Investment Group PLC will post 3863.0001994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £37,045.92 ($48,731.81). Also, insider Barry Aling sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £48,085.42 ($63,253.64). In the last three months, insiders sold 90,811 shares of company stock worth $40,965,334.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

