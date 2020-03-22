City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 374868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of City Pub Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.84.

In related news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

