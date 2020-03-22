Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.90

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 1520549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($1.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Civitas Social Housing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Civitas Social Housing in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.