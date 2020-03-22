CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.45

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 68765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 330,307 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in CMS Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,921,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

